Black marketing of tickets: Maharashtra Cyber Cell directs BookMyShow, Zomato to print buyers names

Maharashtra Cyber has stepped in to tackle the growing menace of ticket scalping. Following a surge in black-market sales during high-profile events — including Coldplay’s concert and major cricket matches — the agency has ordered BookMyShow and Zomato to print buyers' names on tickets. Entry will now require a government-issued ID, making unauthorized resale significantly harder. A white paper will soon detail legal and technical measures to regulate ticketing further.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell Chief Yashasvi Yadav pointed to a major “controversy” ahead of Coldplay’s concert and marquee cricket events.

“A major controversy arose during the Coldplay concert. Similarly, in high-profile cricket matches and concerts, a problem with online ticket sales was observed. Many people were hoarding multiple tickets and later reselling them at significantly higher prices through various platforms and social media…” Yadav said.

The resale and black marketing issue reached the Bombay High Court through a PIL highlighting irregularities in ticket sales for British band Coldplay’s concert. The petition alleged widespread malpractices in major events, including IPL and cricket World Cup matches in 2023, as well as concerts by Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh.

When Coldplay’s Mumbai concerts for January 2025 went live on BookMyShow, the demand was overwhelming. Queues stretched to 8 lakh users, yet tickets sold out within minutes — only to resurface on resale platforms at inflated prices. On Viagogo, resale listings for Coldplay’s Ahmedabad concert saw prices soar, with some tickets exceeding Rs 2.6 lakh, while even the cheapest options started at Rs 25,000.

Despite BookMyShow’s efforts, including seeking help from Maharashtra Cyber to curb black marketing, unauthorized resale remains rampant. The latest directive aims to make ticket scalping more difficult, ensuring fair access for genuine fans.