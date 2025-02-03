Ahmedabad auto driver singing ‘Sky Full of Stars’ wins hearts, fans say Coldplay should invite him

An auto driver in Ahmedabad has become an unexpected internet sensation after a video of him singing along to Coldplay’s hit song “Sky Full of Stars” went viral. The clip, shared by Instagram user Navendu, shows the driver completely immersed in the music, belting out the lyrics with passion as he navigates through the bustling city streets.

“Found this auto driver enjoying Coldplay tunes in Ahmedabad. Coldplay should invite him to their next performance. Getting on to the stage in his auto,” Navendu captioned the video, capturing the raw, unfiltered joy that resonated with thousands online.

The video struck a chord with social media users, many of whom praised the driver’s enthusiasm and suggested he deserves a special spot at Coldplay’s next concert. “Coldplay in Ahmedabad is great, but Coldplay in an auto is a different experience,” one user commented. Another chimed in, “Better than a crowded concert, I would love to sit and vibe!”

Reactions poured in, with users calling the clip “the most wholesome video throughout the whole concert tour.” Some noted how the driver effortlessly passed the vibe check, while others highlighted his genuine love for the band. “He seems to be a die-hard fan of Coldplay—so cute,” one comment read, while another added, “This is better than being in the front row at a concert.”

The video’s timing couldn’t have been more perfect, as Coldplay recently wrapped up the India leg of their “Music of the Spheres” World Tour with two grand concerts in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

According to Guinness World Records, these shows marked the largest stadium performances in the city’s history, drawing over 2,33,000 fans across two nights.