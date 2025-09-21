'Blaming Modi for Trump's antagonistic steps...': Ex-Foreign Secretary slams Kharge over H-1B order

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Saturday defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused him of mishandling relations with the United States in the wake of President Donald Trump's new H-1B visa order.

Sibal said the criticism of Modi risked undermining India's ability to withstand pressure from Washington. "Blaming Modi for Trump's antagonistic steps against India rather than closing ranks against foreign bullying only weakens our resistance," he said. "Trump is being obnoxious to everyone, including his allies. See the way he has humiliated Europe, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Mexico etc. He thought he could get his way with India."

The former diplomat argued that Trump's latest actions reflected his frustration with India's refusal to align with American demands. "Our resistance in pursuit of our national interest has rattled his bloated ego and unleashed his bullying nature," he said.

See the way he has humiliated Europe, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Mexico etc.… https://t.co/OjdcedAS6I — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) September 20, 2025

Sibal also drew a contrast with Pakistan. "We have, unlike Pakistan, not done business deals involving his family and close associates to earn Trump's goodwill, which, in any case, cannot be relied upon. Why try to exploit a serious external challenge for domestic politicking?"

He said internal solidarity was essential at a moment when India's U.S. ties were under stress. "A lot has been achieved in the last many years in our ties with the U.S. If Trump wants to undo the gains because he thinks he wants to appeal to his MAGA base and because he treats foreign relations as business deals, it is not India's problem alone. Would the opposition want India to open the doors to GMO crops and dairy products? Internal solidarity against foreign pressure rather than mockery will be nationally helpful, even as hard give and take in domestic politics goes on."

Kharge, the Congress party leader, had earlier accused Modi of presiding over a series of setbacks in India's dealings with Washington. In a post on X, he described them as "birthday return gifts" from Trump after a recent congratulatory call. "Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call," he wrote. "Birthday Return Gifts from your 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’ Govt!"

Kharge cited the new $100,000 H-1B visa fee, a 50 per cent tariff already imposed on Indian goods, the HIRE Act targeting outsourcing, the lifting of the Chabahar port exemption, and Trump's repeated claims that his intervention had prevented war between India and Pakistan. "Foreign policy is about safeguarding our national interests; keeping India first, and steering friendships with wisdom and balance," he said. "It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing."

Trump on Friday signed a proclamation, in which he called alleged H-1B visa abuse a "national security threat." The order set a $100,000 fee for new visa petitions, prompting widespread confusion among Indian professionals and the technology sector.

