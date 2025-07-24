Blinkit’s 10-min ambulance push grows with 12 vehicles, in-house paramedics in works: Deepinder Goyal

Zomato is launching an in-house paramedic training programme to support its 10-minute ambulance service, currently operating in Gurugram through its quick-commerce platform, Blinkit.

Sharing an update on the initiative, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal said the service now runs 12 ambulances from six depots, covering nearly half of the city.

Taking to X, Goyal wrote, “Blinkit Ambulances isn’t just a project. It’s a responsibility we carry close to our hearts.” The idea, he added, is to bring emergency help to people within 10 minutes—just like grocery deliveries. “What if emergency help could reach you in 10 minutes, just like groceries?” he said.

Blinkit launched the 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram in January 2025. Since then, it has responded to 594 calls, with 50% of them being critical. Goyal noted that 83% of the calls were attended to within 10 minutes.

He also highlighted a concerning behavioural trend: many people hesitate to call ambulances during emergencies and instead rely on personal vehicles or cabs. “We discovered how hesitant people still are to call an ambulance, even in critical moments,” Goyal said. “Many prefer personal cars or cabs, afraid help won’t arrive on time.”

One of the major challenges, he said, is the lack of trained paramedics. “Our team is now building an in-house paramedic training program to raise the bar of emergency care in India,” Goyal said.

He concluded the post by inviting users to share feedback and stories about their experience with Blinkit Ambulances. “Has Blinkit Ambulances helped you, or your near and dear ones? We would love to hear your story — it will serve as fuel for us and the Ambulances team to keep going.”

At the time of launch, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa said: “Ambulance in 10 minutes. We are taking our first step towards solving the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in our cities.”

Blinkit’s entry into emergency care also highlights the larger issue of ambulance accessibility in India. Many people are priced out of reliable services, especially those with advanced life support (ALS) functions.

According to National Health Mission data, as of December 2023, India had just 17,495 operational basic life support (BLS) ambulances and only 3,441 ALS ambulances. The shortfall is worse in northeastern states, where ALS availability is particularly scarce.

Shares of Eternal Ltd (Zomato) were trading at Rs 311.209.20, up by 3.05%, around 2.50 PM on Thursday.