Qatar has extended support to India in the wake of terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. In a phone call on Tuesday, the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressed solidarity with the people of India and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives.

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, "In a telephonic conversation with PM Narendra Modi today, the Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani conveyed condolences and solidarity with the people of India at the loss of lives in the cross border terror attack in Pahalgam, India. He expressed full support in India’s fight against terrorism and all its actions to bring the perpetrators to justice."

"PM thanked HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani for the clear message of solidarity and support. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepen the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and to implement the decisions taken during the State Visit of the Amir earlier this year," Jaiswal added.

The terror attack has drawn strong international condemnation. On Monday, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson reaffirmed America's backing for India's fight against terrorism during a Congressional briefing at Capitol Hill.

When asked about India’s long-standing struggle against cross-border terrorism, Johnson said, "We want to stand with our allies. I think India is a very important partner to us in so many ways. I hope that the trade negotiations will work out well between the two countries."

"We'll do everything we can in the US to support those efforts. And I think that's all part of this relationship as it develops. The Trump administration clearly understands the importance of that relationship and clearly understands the importance of the threat of terrorism. And so I think if that threat is increased, I think you'll see the administration...focus more energy and resources and time to help assist with that. That's certainly our hope,” Johnson added.

The US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had earlier spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to counterterror cooperation with India.

Russia has also extended its unequivocal support. In a phone call with Prime Minister Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack as “barbaric” and conveyed “deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives” while stressing that the attackers “must be brought to justice.”

A Russian embassy statement said, “Both leaders agreed on the need for an uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its manifestations.” The Kremlin noted that President Putin accepted Modi’s invitation to the annual India-Russia summit and underlined that bilateral ties remain immune to “external influence” and are “developing dynamically.”