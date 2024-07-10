BMW hit and run case: 'Accused was under influence of drugs,' says SS UBT's Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday attacked the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti over the BMW hit-and-run case, claiming that the state government is trying to protect the accused, which is not common. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also claimed that Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old accused in the case and son of senior Shinde Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was allegedly under the influence of drugs.

Raut's comments came a day after Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday after being untraceable for 3 days. Shah rammed his speeding BMW into a couple riding on a scooter in Worli on Monday. The woman lost her life after being dragged for 2 kms whereas her husband suffered injuries.

Sanjay Raut further claimed that the accused was hidden somewhere to avoid this detail from coming into medical records. Calling the incident 'inhuman,' Raut said that people involved in such crimes should never come out of prison.

"How did he become a close aide of the CM also needs to be exposed... The accused was under the influence of drugs, and to avoid this from coming into his medical records, he was hidden somewhere for three days... The way an innocent woman was crushed to death by him, under the influence of drugs, is inhuman. Such people should not be released from jail," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also said that the Mumbai Police should investigate the Shinde Sena leader's association with the underworld and how he could afford his properties and fancy cars.

"The government is trying to protect the accused. This is not a common case... You can check the criminal records of the father of the accused... The Mumbai Police will now have to investigate his association with an underworld gang, and how is he able to afford his properties and such fancy cars," he said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police questioned Mihir Shah's sisters Pooja, Kinjal, mother Meena and his friend Avdeep. They were not brought to the Worli police station.

The 24-year-old accused, however, was charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering human life), 125-B (endangering life and personal safety), 238, 324(4) (committing mischief amounting to cause loss and damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Besides these sections, he has also been charged under Sections 184, 134A, 134B, and 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.