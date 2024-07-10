Mihir Shah, BMW hit-and-run case prime accused, caught due to friend's mistake. Here's how

Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah and the 24-year-old prime accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, was arrested on Tuesday evening after being untraceable for three days. The Mumbai police traced Mihir after one of his friends switched on his mobile phone, India Today reported.

He rammed his speeding BMW into a scooter in Worli on Monday, killing a woman after dragging her for around 2 kms. The woman's husband suffered injuries. Mihir was untraceable after the accident for more than 2 days. He went to Bandra's Kala Nagar area riding the same BMW.

His driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was also arrested by the police, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car. Later, Mihir called his father Rajesh Shah and told him about the incident. After this, Rajesh asked the 24-year-old to leave the city and told him that Rajrishi would take blame for the accident.

After his conversation with his father, Mihir called his girlfriend and reached her home in Goregaon in an autorickshaw. The police found that there were 40 calls between the two on July 7 morning. He slept at his girlfriend's home for around 2 hours and told her about the accident and the woman's death.

His girlfriend then called his elder sister and her business partner Pooja. Pooja went to Goregaon and took Mihir back to their residence in Borivali. From their Borivali residence, Mihir, Pooja, mother Meena, younger sister Kinjal and a friend Avdeep left in two cars for a resort in Thane West.

Later, they left for another resort in Murbad. On Monday evening, Mihir and Avdeep left for a resort in Virar Phata whereas others stayed at the Murbad resort. Avdeep, who was also on the police's radar along with Mihir Shah, switched on his phone for just 15 minutes, which helped the cops nail him and Mihir down.

Mihir's mother Meena, sisters Pooja and Kinjal and Avdeep are being questioned by the police. They, however, were not brought to the Worli police station. Mihir, however, was charged under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash and negligent driving endangering human life), 125-B (endangering life and personal safety), 238, 324(4) (committing mischief amounting to cause loss and damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

He has also been charged under Sections 184, 134A, 134B, 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act.