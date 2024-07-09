BMW hit-and-run case main accused, Mihir Shah arrested

The primary suspect in the Worli hit-and-run case, Mihir Shah, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Shah had been missing since July 7, when he reportedly crashed his BMW into a motorbike and killed a lady.



He is the 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah, who hails from the Eknath Shinde faction. The Worli police took his father into custody. However, Rajesh was released on bail on Monday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when Mihir Rajesh Shah, 24, allegedly hit a scooter carrying Pradeep and Kaveri Nakhwa, resulting in Kaveri's tragic death. Since the accident, Mihir Shah has been absconding, leading to widespread outrage and demands for justice.

Police revealed in court that the accused, Mihir Shah, allegedly switched seats with his driver, Rajrishi Rajendrasingh Bidawat, after dragging the victim on the car's bonnet for nearly one and a half kilometers.

Bidawat then reversed the vehicle, running over the woman a second time before fleeing the scene. This was reportedly an attempt to mislead the investigation.

Police have obtained CCTV footage showing Mihir and Bidawat switching seats. According to police, Mihir called his father after the incident, who advised him to flee and instructed Bidawat to take responsibility.

Public Prosecutor Bharti Bhosale told the court that the woman was dragged by the car for one and a half kilometers before being removed. Bidawat then got into the driver’s seat, reversed the vehicle, and ran over Nakhwa again before escaping. The duo took the Sea Link to Bandra, where the car broke down in Kalanagar. They allegedly attempted to tamper with the vehicle's registration number and stickers. Mihir then fled the scene while Bidawat stayed with the car.