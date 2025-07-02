'Bold message to Pakistan': Kanwal Sibal after Jaishankar's tough statement on terror at Quad

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Tuesday described External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks at the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in Washington as a "tough, clear, bold message to Pakistan in the presence of the US Secretary of State."

Speaking ahead of a high-level Quad meeting, Jaishankar firmly stated that India has every right to defend its people against terrorism and will exercise that right, while also expecting its Quad partners — the United States, Japan, and Australia — to appreciate that stance.

"Victims and perpetrators must never be equated. And India has every right to defend its people against terrorism, and we will exercise that right. We expect our Quad partners to understand and appreciate that," Jaishankar said at the summit hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

His comments came days after the terror attack in Pahalgam and amid growing unease in New Delhi over several countries, including the US, appearing to place India and Pakistan on the same footing following recent cross-border clashes. "A word about terrorism in the light of our recent experience — the world must display zero tolerance," Jaishankar added, referring to the Pahalgam attack.

Sibal said Jaishankar's message was significant, especially considering recent statements from US officials praising Pakistan's counterterrorism cooperation. He noted the boldness of delivering this message publicly, in the presence of Rubio, amid reports of US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir at the White House and CENTCOM Commander Gen Michael Kurilla calling Pakistan a "phenomenal partner" in counterterrorism.

The meeting also touched upon broader strategic goals, with Jaishankar reaffirming India's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and promoting a rules-based international order. "It is essential that nations of the Indo-Pacific have the freedom of choice, so essential to make right decisions on development and security," he said.

Jaishankar confirmed that India plans to host the next Quad summit, expected in November, and added that the foreign ministers are streamlining the group’s working structure to make it more cohesive, nimble, and focused. "In the last few months, we have made significant progress in Quad initiatives. They include the maritime domain, logistics, education and political coordination. Quad is about deepening convergence and expanding common ground," he said.