Bomb threat on Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight, passengers safe, investigation on

A Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight was moved to Delhi airport's remote bay following a bomb threat. The flight, 6E2211, was scheduled to take off around 5 am but was stopped on the runway minutes before the takeoff.
All necessary protocols were followed and aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. All passengers were safely evacuated via the emergency exits.
The flight is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area. The Delhi Fire Services said a quick response team reached the spot shortly after receiving news of a bomb on the flight.
