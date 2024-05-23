Bengaluru five-star hotels receive bomb threats after similar incidents send Delhi into a tizzy

After a string of similar incidents, three five-star hotels in Bengaluru city received bomb threats on Thursday, police sources said. The hotels received the threat via email, leading to exhaustive search operations. It later turned out to be a hoax, they said.

The threat comes against the backdrop of a bomb blast in Rameshwaram Cafe in the city on March 1.

Related Articles

This also comes after around 100 schools in Delhi, two in Noida, and one in Lucknow received bomb threats on May 1, which later turned out to be hoaxes. Similar threats were also directed at schools in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

On May 12, as many as 20 hospitals in Delhi received similar threats, while the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) also received a bomb threat email on the same day but these turned out to be false alarms.

On May 14, four hospitals, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, received a bomb threat via email. Despite the alerts, no suspicious items were discovered during the searches.

On the same day, Delhi's Tihar Jail received a bomb threat email. The jail administration promptly alerted the Delhi Police about the threat, leading to thorough searches within the prison premises, which house several high-profile inmates, including key politicians.