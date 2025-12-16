Accused Sydney father-son duo visited Philippines on Indian passports before Bondi Beach attack: report

New details have emerged about the movements of the father and son accused of killing 15 people in Sydney, with Philippine immigration authorities confirming that the two men visited the country weeks before the attack and travelled on Indian passports, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

The Philippine Bureau of Immigration said Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, arrived in the country together from Sydney on November 1 and departed on November 28. A bureau spokesman told Bloomberg that both men were travelling on Indian passports.

Advertisement

According to the immigration authorities, the two reported Davao as their final destination during their stay in the Philippines. They later left the country on a connecting flight from Davao to Manila before returning to Sydney, the report said, citing the official.

The disclosure sheds light on the movements of the accused in the weeks leading up to the deadly Sydney attack, which Australian authorities have said was inspired by the ideology of the Islamic State terror group.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has responded to the update, the report added.

The attack has drawn international attention, with mourners gathering at Bondi Beach in Sydney to pay tribute to the victims, as investigations continue across multiple jurisdictions to piece together the suspects’ travel history and possible links ahead of the killings.

Advertisement

Hanukkah celebration turns deadly

The shooting took place on Sunday evening during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. Gunshots rang out across the waterfront as people attending the Jewish festival ran for cover. The event, titled Chanukah By The Sea, had invited families to gather near the children’s playground at Bondi Beach Park at 5 pm.

The area was already crowded due to the Bondi Christmas markets, adding to the number of people present when the attack unfolded.

Witnesses told the Daily Mail that two men exited a vehicle on Campbell Parade near the Bondi Pavilion and began firing at around 6.40 pm. Footage from the scene showed two individuals dressed in black shooting near the beach, with one positioned on a bridge overlooking the area.

Advertisement

At least 16 people, including one of the gunmen, were killed in what authorities believe was a targeted attack on a Jewish event. A total of 29 people were hospitalised, while police said around 40 people were injured, including two police officers.s