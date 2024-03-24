'Boycott this Chinese app': MakeMyTrip faces boycott calls for providing bookings to Maldives

Following India's recent diplomatic tension with Maldives, travel platform MakeMyTrip has become embroiled in the controversy. The company is facing boycott threats on social media platforms, with some users alleging that it does not support India's nationalistic causes.

X has been buzzing with calls to "boycott Maldives" with users saying that the platform is still providing booking for Maldives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep, highlighted through a series of photographs on his social media, has sparked renewed interest in India's smallest union territory. However, it has also triggered a geopolitical dispute between India and Maldives, with certain Maldivian ministers making derogatory remarks aimed at the PM and Indians in general.

"Don’t say yourself an Indian if you can’t #BoycottMakeMyTrip. They are still providing booking for Maldives. We must support indian tourism. Look how beautiful Lakshadweep is. We Love India ❤️ & Maldives out," a user wrote. Another one commented, "As Chinese investors influence travel platforms like @makemytrip

, demand accountability for your personal data." "Boycott this Chinese app and cancel all the bookings made on MakeMyTrip now," a third user wrote.

Travel platform EaseMyTrip earlier took a decisive step by suspending all flights to the Maldives after tensions escalated between India and the island nation.

Co-Founder Nishant Pitti had tweeted: "In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings. #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation."

During the recent controversy, trolls have been criticizing MakeMyTrip for not taking similar action like EaseMyTrip. Some have gone as far as accusing the platform of having connections to China, alleging that Chinese executives sit on its board. They are saying the same thing again now.