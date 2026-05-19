Bread prices go up by Rs 5 a loaf in Mumbai after milk rate hike; check prices here

Mumbai: Bread prices have gone up by as much as Rs 5 a pack days after milk became costlier by Rs 2 a litre in Mumbai. The increase has been linked to higher input costs, especially imported raw material used for plastic packaging, transport expenses and the weakening rupee.

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According to a report in Times of India, Modern Bread raised prices on its basic variants on May 16, taking some products to a record high, and Britannia and Wibs are expected to follow suit.

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As per the report, the price hike of breads are as follows:

400 gm sandwich loaf price has gone up from Rs 40 to Rs 45

Whole wheat bread price has increased from Rs 55 to Rs 60

Multigrain bread price has gone up from Rs 60 to Rs 65

Small brown loaf price has increased from Rs 28 to Rs 30

White loaf price has increased from Rs 20 to Rs 22

Brown bread price has increased from Rs 45 to Rs 50

Bakery owners have attributed the rising costs to increase in transportation costs, costs of preservatives, cost of salt, cost of plastic powder used in the manufacturing of the plastic bag packaging, cost of gas, as well as cost of fuel.

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India imports a large quantity of plastic raw material used in packaging, and the fall in the rupee has only made those imports more expensive. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices were recently raised by about 90 paise per litre after an earlier Rs 3 per litre increase, while CNG prices in cities including Mumbai and Delhi were also hiked by Rs 2 per kg and then by Re 1, adding to delivery costs.