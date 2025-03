At least three security personnel lost their lives and 14 were injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. The encounter took place along the Sukma-Bijapur border. It was the same place where 23 jawans lost their lives in 2021, Bastar IG P Sundarraj told news agency ANI.

India Today reported that all the injured soldiers have been rushed to Raipur.