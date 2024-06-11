Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Odisha Chief Minister, KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida named Dy CMs

BJP's 4-time MLA Mohan Charan Majhi has been appointed as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be the Deputy Chief Ministers. Majhi, 52, is the MLA-elect from the Keonjhar assembly seat. He defeated ruling BJD's Meena Majhi by over 10,000 votes. This is the second time he won from Keonjhar. In the 2014 assembly polls, Majhi came second when BJD's Abhiram Naik bagged the seat.

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo won assembly polls from Patnagarh, while Pravati Parida bagged the Nimapara seat, which falls under the Puri district. Majhi, who will be the first BJP chief minister in the state, is a prominent tribal face in the coastal state.

"Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on road to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

"Also, it has been decided that two Deputy Chief Ministers will be designated to head the new State Government. Shri KV Singh Deo and Smt. Pravati Parida will serve the state as Deputy Chief Minister. Congratulations to them!" he added.

Speaking on the development, BJP MLA Suryabanshi Suraj said Majhi is a 4-time MLA and belongs to the ST community. "Keonjhar is mineral-rich and he belongs to Keonjhar. Odisha will develop. Odisha's CM will be someone who speaks Odia, understands Odia pride and someone who has the blessings of Lord Jagannath."

"With the blessings, Mohan Charan Majhi will lead Odisha. He has the blessings of the Prime Minister. All MLAs supported him. The Deputy CMs, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo is a very experienced politician and Pravati Parida is a symbol of women empowerment. So, the selection of leaders is very satisfying. We are delighted."

Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo is the husband of BJP MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo. Sangeeta Kumari bagged the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJD's Surendra Singh Bhoi by over 1.3 lakh votes.

Defence Minister Rajnath announced the names of the chief minister and his two deputies following the BJP legislature party meeting. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav were sent as central observers. In the assembly elections, the BJP secured a majority in the 147-member House.

Majhi is likely to oath tomorrow (June 12) at 5 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 2.30 pm on Wednesday and proceed to Raj Bhavan from the airport. He will reach Janata Maidan later to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Tight security arrangements have been made in the proposed venue for the swearing-in ceremony. Several dignitaries, including union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Odisha CM and other ministers.