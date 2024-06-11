scorecardresearch
Who is Mohan Charan Majhi, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Odisha

Who is Mohan Charan Majhi, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Odisha

Joining him in key leadership positions are KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, who have been chosen as deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new Chief Minister of Odisha

In a historic announcement, Mohan Majhi, the esteemed four-time MLA from Odisha's Keonjhar, has been appointed as the Chief Minister of Odisha.

Joining him in key leadership positions are KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, who have been chosen as deputy Chief Ministers of the state.

The official inauguration ceremony, where Majhi will be sworn in, is scheduled for June 12, with the notable presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected.

The appointments of Pravati Parida and KV Sing Deo mark a significant shift in power dynamics, with the BJP putting an end to Naveen Patnaik's 24-year-long reign over Odisha.

Who Is Mohan Majhi?

Mohan Charan Majhi, a revered figure aged 53 and hailing from the tribal community, has been a prominent four-time MLA representing the Keonjhar constituency.

Recognised for his unwavering dedication to public service and exceptional organisational ability, Majhi brings a strong tribal perspective to Odisha's governance forefront.

As a Bharatiya Janata Party member, he was elected to represent Keonjhar (Odisha Vidhan Sabha seat) in the 2019 Odisha Legislative Assembly election. In addition, he served as the Keonjhar's representative thrice from 2000 and 2009.

Published on: Jun 11, 2024, 6:14 PM IST
