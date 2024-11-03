'Breathing poison': Delhi’s AQI crosses 500-mark, PM2.5 levels at 65 times over WHO limit

The air quality over the national capital crossed the 500-mark on November 3. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) now lies in the ‘hazardous’ category, which is detrimental to the health of people.

At 5am, a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital and the AQI shot up to 507 taking Delhi-NCR's PM2.5 levels over 65 times the prescribed WHO limit, according to the IQAir website data.

Delhi is now the second-most polluted city in the world, as per the IQAir data. The AQI levels soared from 327 to 507 within 12 hours in the national capital.

Aditya, a resident of Delhi told ANI, "It is very difficult to breathe....this is not a time we can go out and do exercise..."

Weather stations at Alipur, Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari, IGI Airport, Dwarka, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Patparganj, Rohini, Mandir Marg, Nehru Nagar, RK Puram, DITE Okhla, Najafgarh and other weather-monitoring stations recorded ‘hazardous’ air quality, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Particle pollution from fine particulates (PM2.5) is a concern when levels in air are unhealthy. Breathing in unhealthy levels of PM2.5 can increase the risk of health problems like heart disease, asthma and low birth weight.

Delhi’s AQI remained “very poor” at 321 on November 2. The day before, the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 359. Several areas in Delhi experienced firecracker bursting, including Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Chhatarpur, Jaunapur, East of Kailash, Saket, Rohini, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, Vikas Puri, Dilshad Garden and Burari.

Following Diwali on October 31, the AQI in Delhi on November 1 was recorded to be approximately 14 times higher than the limit recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The concentration of PM2.5, a major pollutant, in Delhi at 8 am was measured at 209.3 micrograms per cubic meter according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The WHO guidelines specify a permissible limit of 15 micrograms per cubic meter over a 24-hour period.

An AQI, which is a report of the quality of air in a region, is considered ‘poor’ between 200-300, ‘very poor’ at 301 and 400, severe at 401 and 450 and above 450 is “severe-plus” and can cause damaging health concerns to residents.