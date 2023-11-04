Delhi AQI severe: Over 500 teams formed to combat pollution, LG says situation 'extremely worrying'; top updates

Delhi's air quality was in the 'severe' category yet again on Saturday with the air quality index (AQI) of 413 recorded at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Over the last few days, the air quality has been declining due to multiple factors -- including a gradual drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap pollution, and a surge in post-harvest paddy straw burning across Punjab and Haryana. Following the rise in pollution, efforts have been ramped to keep a check and bring the AQI levels down.

On Friday, Delhi's air quality worsened to the "severe plus" category with a hazardous layer of smog engulfing the national capital, even as the central government deferred the implementation of stricter measures saying air quality index in the region is already showing a declining trend.

Delhi air pollution 'severe': Top points so far

1. On Friday, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index reached 468, placing it in the "severe plus" category. The city's AQI of 468 was the worst since 471 recorded on November 12, 2021.

2. Lt Governor VK Saxena, who held a high-level meeting with Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, said the situation in the city is "extremely worrying" and appealed to the people to remain indoors and not to expose themselves and especially children and elderly to the alarming ambient conditions.

3. Implementing stage III of pollution control plan, deploying anti-smog guns and re-launching the 'Red light on, Gaadi off' campaign are among the measures taken by the Delhi government, MCD and NDMC with the city's air quality entering the 'severe' category.

4. The Centre's pollution control panel invoked the GRAP III on Thursday, directing a halt on non-essential construction work, stone crushing and mining in Delhi-NCR. Under this stage, restrictions are also imposed on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

5. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has constituted 517 surveillance teams comprising 1,119 officers to keep a check on open burning, illegal construction and demolition waste dumping and dust on roads under its winter action plan, an official statement on Friday said. The zonal officers have been directed to strictly implement the revised GRAP guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), it said.

6. Smoke from stubble burning accounted for 35 per cent of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on Friday, rising from 25 per cent on Thursday, according to a numerical model-based system developed by the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

7. Meanwhile, a war of words erupted between the AAP and the BJP over the deteriorating air quality, with AAP minister Gopal Rai asking Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to become more active in addressing the problem. He said it's not just the national capital but the entire north India that is breathing polluted air.

The BJP accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of incompetence and making false promises and said he is more dangerous to people than the stifling air endangering them. He has been in power for close to nine years but has taken no solid step to deal with the menace of pollution, party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed.

8. Officials at the Commission for Air Quality Management, a central government panel that formulates strategies to combat pollution in Delhi-NCR, expect pollution levels to decline due to comparatively better meteorological conditions and curbs imposed on certain polluting activities, including non-essential construction work, starting Thursday.

9. The Delhi government announced the closure of all primary schools for two days till Saturday in an effort to safeguard young children from the health-threatening pollution.

10. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

