Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
Bribe on GPay: Gujarat official arrested after sending QR code for marriage registration

Bribe on GPay: Gujarat official arrested after sending QR code for marriage registration

According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded in connection with a marriage registration

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025 10:16 PM IST
Bribe on GPay: Gujarat official arrested after sending QR code for marriage registration'Scan and pay': Gujarat government employee held after accepting bribe on GPay

A Gujarat government employee was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1,500 and receiving the amount through a digital payment on Google Pay (GPay), news agency PTI reported, citing an official from the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Jaydip Chavda, a Class-3 employee posted as a village panchayat secretary or talati-cum-mantri at Parab Vavdi village in Bhesan taluka of Junagadh, had sent his GPay QR code to the complainant instead of meeting in person to collect the cash.
 
"Chavda sent a QR code of his GPay application to the complainant and asked him to deposit Rs 1,500 by scanning the code instead of coming in person with cash," said ACB inspector RR Solanki.

Advertisement

According to the ACB, the bribe was demanded in connection with a marriage registration. "The brother of the complainant had registered his marriage at Parab Vavdi recently. To avail financial assistance under a government scheme, he was required to submit a memorandum regarding his marriage. When he urged Chavda to issue the memorandum, he sought Rs 1,500 as bribe," the release said.

Once the complaint was received, the ACB team from Rajkot laid a trap. "The accused sent a QR code of his GPay mobile app to the complainant's brother and asked him to send the money by scanning it. After getting a complaint, Solanki and his team from Rajkot ACB unit laid a trap at Chavda’s office on Monday and arrested him as soon as he received the bribe money on his payment application," it said.

Published on: Jul 21, 2025 10:13 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today