BRICS Summit 2026: Akshardham temple gets heavy security amid foreign delegate visits

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Rajeev Kumar, DCP East District, said several foreign delegates were expected to visit Akshardham. “Several of the foreign delegates visiting the Akshardham are likely to visit Akshardham. So, we have tight security here,” he said.

The senior police officer underlined that the temple is more than a religious destination, describing it as an important part of India’s cultural heritage. “This is not just a religious place but also our cultural heritage. So, people come here in large numbers,” Kumar said.

#WATCH | Delhi: Security remains tight across the national capital city, as BRICS Summit 2026 continues. Visuals from Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple.



Rajeev Kumar, DCP East District, says, "Several of the foreign delegates visiting the city are likely to visit Akshardham. So,… pic.twitter.com/gTVvW3WifD — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2026

The security operation includes surveillance of the surrounding area and increased personnel deployment. According to Kumar, authorities are also using drones to monitor the wider area, while boats have been deployed near the Yamuna for patrolling.

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“We are also monitoring the entire area with the help of a drone. We have deployed two boats in the Yamuna area nearby for patrolling. Our staff is also deployed,” Kumar said.

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Additional forces have been brought in to reinforce the local security arrangement. “Outer force is also coming; we have three companies and one platoon,” the DCP said.

Traffic management is another key component, with Delhi Traffic Police coordinating with security agencies to facilitate delegate movement while minimising inconvenience.

“Traffic Police is also working in coordination with us and ensuring that people do not face any inconvenience,” Kumar added.