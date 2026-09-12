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BRICS Summit 2026: Akshardham temple gets heavy security amid foreign delegate visits

BRICS Summit 2026: Akshardham temple gets heavy security amid foreign delegate visits

The senior police officer underlined that the temple is more than a religious destination, describing it as an important part of India’s cultural heritage

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 5:50 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: Akshardham temple gets heavy security amid foreign delegate visitsSecurity arrangement at Swaminarayan Akshardham temple

Security arrangements across the national capital have been intensified as the 18th BRICS Summit continues in New Delhi, around key landmarks visited by foreign delegates.

Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple is among the prominent sites receiving additional security attention as international representatives explore the city during India’s BRICS chairship.

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Rajeev Kumar, DCP East District, said several foreign delegates were expected to visit Akshardham. “Several of the foreign delegates visiting the Akshardham are likely to visit Akshardham. So, we have tight security here,” he said.

The senior police officer underlined that the temple is more than a religious destination, describing it as an important part of India’s cultural heritage. “This is not just a religious place but also our cultural heritage. So, people come here in large numbers,” Kumar said.

The security operation includes surveillance of the surrounding area and increased personnel deployment. According to Kumar, authorities are also using drones to monitor the wider area, while boats have been deployed near the Yamuna for patrolling.

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“We are also monitoring the entire area with the help of a drone. We have deployed two boats in the Yamuna area nearby for patrolling. Our staff is also deployed,” Kumar said.

ALSO READ: BRICS Bazaar: Traditional crafts and cultural performances from around the World in Delhi

Additional forces have been brought in to reinforce the local security arrangement. “Outer force is also coming; we have three companies and one platoon,” the DCP said.

Traffic management is another key component, with Delhi Traffic Police coordinating with security agencies to facilitate delegate movement while minimising inconvenience.

“Traffic Police is also working in coordination with us and ensuring that people do not face any inconvenience,” Kumar added.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 5:50 PM IST
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