Delhi traffic alert: 35+ roads to face restrictions during BRICS Summit from September 11 to 13; check alternate routes here

The summit will bring International Heads of State, dignitaries and global delegates to the capital and will be held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

The Traffic Police said the measures are intended to ensure seamless movement for VIP convoys and minimize public inconvenience.

🌍 BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | PLAN BEFORE YOU MOVE



11–13 September



Travelling to work, the airport, railway station or across New Delhi?



📱 CHECK BEFORE YOU LEAVE



🛣️ Affected Roads

🚧 Diversion Points

🗺️ Alternate Routes

✈️ Airport Routes

🚇 Metro/Public Transport



⏱️ Keep extra… pic.twitter.com/5PZ7PrdCQs — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 7, 2026

Roads commuters should avoid

Motorists have been advised to avoid planning routes through the controlled areas during the summit.

The roads listed in the advisory include:

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Mathura Road

Tees January Marg

Janpath

Satya Marg

Prithvi Raj Road

Firoze Shah Road

Ashoka Road

Tughlak Road

Neela Gumbad

Panchsheel Marg

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Africa Avenue

'C' Hexagon

Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg

Shanti Path

Sher Shah Suri Marg

San Martin Marg

Tilak Marg

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Akbar Road

Sardar Patel Marg

APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Kautilya Marg

Bhagwan Das Road

Kemal Ataturk Marg

Kartavya Path

Purana Quila Road

Safdarjung Road

Nyaya Marg

Traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed depending on VVIP movement.

Alternate routes for railway stations

The advisory includes separate alternate routes for commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Multiple route options, listed as Route A, Route B and Route C, have been provided for each station.

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Passengers have been advised to leave with sufficient time and account for possible diversions while travelling to the stations.

Airport travel: Delhi Police recommends Metro

Delhi Police has strongly recommended that motorists travel to the airport terminals via Metro services in view of the traffic regulations.

Alternative road routes have also been specified for airport-bound travellers coming from different parts of Delhi and neighbouring areas.

These include routes for travellers coming from:

Gurugram

Dwarka

New Delhi and South Delhi

West Delhi

North and East Delhi

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and keep extra travel time.

What happens to buses, taxis and Metro services?

Public transport services will continue to operate, although some diversions may be introduced during VVIP movements.

Bus services may be diverted during VVIP movements.

Metro services will remain available at all stations without disruption.

TSRs and taxis will not be allowed to park on roadsides except in designated areas.

Diversions may be imposed on TSRs and taxis during VVIP movement.

Emergency vehicles to get obstruction-free passage

Delhi Police said priority and obstruction-free passage will be maintained 24/7 for emergency and medical vehicles across the city.

Essential services and utilities will also have uninterrupted access in all zones.

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The public has been advised to use public transport wherever possible and follow designated alternative routes and diversion points.

Non-destined commercial traffic has also been prohibited from entering Delhi.

Parking restrictions

Parking will be allowed only in authorised areas during the summit.

The advisory states that roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads will be strictly prohibited.

The public has been asked to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed across the affected areas.

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Public safety advisory

Delhi Police has also urged residents and commuters to remain alert during the summit.

Citizens have been asked to report any unidentified object or suspicious activity to the nearest police officer immediately.

People have also been advised to stay updated through official Delhi Police social media channels and traffic portals.

Key things to remember from September 11 to 13

Avoid controlled roads wherever possible.

Check alternate routes before leaving home.

Use the Metro, particularly for airport travel.

Keep extra travel time for journeys to airports, railway stations and ISBTs.

Do not park on roadsides within 200 metres of controlled roads.

Follow instructions issued by traffic personnel.

Non-destined commercial traffic will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

Emergency and medical vehicles will have priority passage.

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Helpline numbers

24-hour Traffic Helpline: 011-25844444 / 1095

Immediate Police Help: 112

Anti-Terrorist Activities: 14547

Commuters travelling across Delhi between 11 and 13 September have been advised to check traffic restrictions before setting out and allow additional time for their journeys.

The Traffic Police has urged people to use public transport where possible and follow designated diversion routes and instructions issued by traffic personnel.