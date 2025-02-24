'Broken seats not exclusive domain of Air India': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar jabs IndiGo

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar recently highlighted safety concerns regarding IndiGo flights by sharing images of loosely fitted cushions on a Chandigarh-Delhi flight. He emphasised that these issues are not exclusive to Air India, referencing Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's recent experience with a broken seat on an Air India flight from Bhopal to Delhi.

"It seems broken seats, as pointed out by Sh @ChouhanShivrajji, are not the exclusive domain of Air India," Jakhar posted on X, urging the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to address the relaxed safety attitudes of these airlines.

Jakhar reported that although the cabin crew on the IndiGo flight were polite, they were unable to resolve the seating issue and directed him to file a complaint online.

"It's not the loose cushions or comfort of the seats I'm concerned about. I am writing so that the DGCA ensures that this 'chalta hai' attitude of these two premier airlines does not extend to their adherence to safety norms while servicing and maintenance of the aircraft."

It seems broken seats, as pointed out by Sh @ChouhanShivraj ji are not the exclusive domain of Air India. Here are some pictures of an Indigo Chd-Del flight on 27th January showing many seats having loosely thrown cushions and not the regular fitted seats conforming to the safety… pic.twitter.com/0f5R9ckAQd — Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) February 23, 2025

IndiGo responded, explaining that their seats have removable cushions secured by velcro, which occasionally require repositioning for comfort. They asserted that the overall design does not compromise safety. "Safety is paramount for us," IndiGo assured.

Previously, Chouhan, who was assigned a broken seat on a Delhi-bound Air India flight, expressed concerns about passenger treatment.

"Charging passengers full fare and then making them sit on defective and uncomfortable seats is unethical," he noted, pointing out the unfairness of charging full fare for such conditions. Air India acknowledged the lapse and initiated an investigation.

The issue drew attention from Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, who instructed Air India to take necessary corrective measures while the DGCA also looked into the matter.

"We spoke to Air India immediately on this issue and instructed them to take necessary action," Naidu stated. Chouhan clarified his complaint was not personal but aimed at ensuring accountability and preventing similar issues for other passengers.