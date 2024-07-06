BSP Tamil Nadu chief Armstrong murdered by 6 men on bikes in Chennai, Mayawati reacts

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president Armstrong was reportedly hacked to death on Friday by six unidentified perpetrators near his residence in Chennai's Perambur area, as per official sources.

Initial accounts suggest that a group of assailants on motorbikes launched a vicious attack on Armstrong using knives, resulting in fatal injuries. The motive behind this violent act remains unclear, stated the authorities.

The assault on Armstrong took place within the Sembium police jurisdiction, prompting an extensive search operation to track down the suspects.

Following the deadly incident, Armstrong was swiftly transported to a private hospital in Chennai, where he was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival. His body was subsequently transferred to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Armstrong, a former Chennai Corporation councillor, had been residing in Perambur at the time of the incident.

Sources within law enforcement disclosed that Armstrong was overseeing the construction of a new residence. The attack occurred when he visited the construction site around 7 pm, encountering a group of six unknown individuals on bikes, including four who were disguised as food delivery drivers.

Police authorities have obtained and are analysing CCTV footage from the vicinity to assist in identifying and capturing the perpetrators.

Reacting to the tragic demise, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai condemned the Tamil Nadu government, led by MK Stalin's DMK, for the escalating violence in the state.

Expressing deep dismay over the brutal killing of BSP's State President Armstrong in Chennai, Annamalai extended his condolences to Armstrong's family and supporters. He criticised the DMK regime for the surge in violent incidents over the past three years and questioned the Chief Minister's accountability in upholding law and order.

Similarly, the AIADMK also censured the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) administration for the deteriorating security conditions in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK leader Palaniswami raised concerns about the efficacy of law enforcement under the DMK government, particularly in light of a prominent political figure's tragic demise. He urged authorities to ensure a peaceful funeral for Armstrong.

BSP chief Mayawati also reacted to the incident saying that the state government must punish the guilty.