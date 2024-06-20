Budget 2024-25: Nirmala Sitharaman chairs second pre-Budget meeting with financial & capital market experts

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the second pre-Budget consultation with leading experts of the financial and capital markets sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2024-25 in New Delhi on June 20.

The pre-Budget consultation meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary and Secretaries of Department of Expenditure; Departments of Economic Affairs, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Revenue of Department of Financial Services (DFS), and Corporate Affairs and Chief Economic Adviser.

Sitharaman chaired the first pre-Budget consultations with leading economists in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2024-25 in New Delhi on June 19.

“We have held the first pre-budget meeting. Top economists from across the nation attended the meeting and gave their suggestions about the budget,” economist Ashwani Mahajan told PTI.

The Union Budget 2024-25 will most likely be presented in the second half of July.

This will be Sitharaman’s seventh budget presentation in a row. She is on the verge of creating history as she will surpass former finance minister Morarji Desai’s record of presenting the budget six consecutive times. She already has the honour of being the only woman finance minister to serve two terms consecutively.

She is expected to unveil the FY25 Budget aligning with Modi 3.0 government's focus on ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Sitharaman said the government is dedicated to improving the quality of life for citizens, promising ongoing efforts. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining policy consistency.