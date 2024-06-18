Budget 2024: Full Budget presentation likely to be on July 18, say sources

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the full Union Budget on July 18, government sources said. The Monsoon session of the Parliament is scheduled to start in the third week of July and is likely to continue until August 9.

Earlier this year on February 1, FM Sitharaman tabled the Interim Budget for FY24 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

FM Sitharaman is all set to create history as she would presenting for the seventh consecutive time, which included six full budgets and one interim budget.

FM Sitharaman is scheduled to conduct pre-budget consultations with industry stakeholders on June 20. This will be preceded by an official meeting with the Revenue Secretary.

Earlier this month, FM Sitharaman assumed office as the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister of the recently established NDA government on June 12. She is expected to unveil the FY25 Budget aligning with Modi 3.0 government's focus on 'Viksit Bharat'.

Sitharaman said the government is dedicated to improving the quality of life for citizens, promising ongoing efforts. She reaffirmed the government's commitment to maintaining policy consistency.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will start on June 24 and continue till July 3, 2024. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs announced that the first session of 18th Lok Sabha will be held from June 24. The first session will see oath/affirmation of the newly elected MPs of the Lok Sabha, election of Speaker, address of the President of India. President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 27.

On June 12, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had posted on X, “First Session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24.6.24 to 3.7.24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected Members, Election of Speaker, President’s Address and discussion thereon. 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on 27.6.24 and conclude on 3.7.24.”