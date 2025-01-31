Budget session 2025: 'Govt's third term moving at triple speed', says President Droupadi Murmu

The government’s third term is charging ahead at triple the speed of previous administrations, President Droupadi Murmu said on January 31, setting the stage for the Budget session of Parliament. Addressing a joint session, she underscored the administration’s resolve to eliminate "policy paralysis" while pushing key reforms, including Waqf board regulations and the One Nation, One Election initiative.

Before her address, Murmu paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who recently passed away, and to those who lost their lives in the Maha Kumbh stampede.

"The third term of the government is witnessing work at thrice the speed of previous administrations. The government has taken big decisions on issues such as Waqf boards and One Nation, One Election," she said, reiterating the administration’s commitment to bold policymaking.

She highlighted the government's recognition of the middle class’s contributions, its focus on securing fair prices for farmers, and efforts to modernise agriculture. "My government has not only recognised the contribution of the middle class but also appreciated it at every opportunity. The government is also working to give appropriate rates for farm produce and increase the income of farmers," she said.

Murmu pointed to India’s trajectory towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy. "Many employment opportunities are being created as various steps are being taken for economic empowerment of the cooperative sector," she stated, adding that modernization and self-reliance in agriculture remain key goals.

Farmers' welfare took center stage, with Murmu announcing that ₹41,000 crore was recently disbursed under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. She also noted the government’s push for self-sufficiency in edible oils through a National Mission on Oilseeds and the expansion of the agri-infrastructure fund to create rural jobs.

On housing and healthcare, she confirmed the expansion of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide three crore more families with homes. "Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the government decided to provide health insurance to 6 crore citizens aged 70 years and above," she added.

Touching on national security, Murmu stressed that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had transformed following the abrogation of Article 370. "My government has made efforts to end the feeling of alienation in the people of the northeast," she noted.

The President said digital security remains a priority while acknowledging threats like cybercrime, deepfake technology, and digital fraud. She also praised India’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) mission, which is set to drive research and innovation.

The speech also covered infrastructure and women’s empowerment. "India’s metro network has now crossed the 1,000-km milestone. The U-WIN portal has been launched to keep track of the vaccination schedule for pregnant women and children," Murmu said. She lauded the success of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), where 10 crore women are now engaged, with one crore having become ‘Lakhpati Didis.’ "The government aims to increase this number to three crore... new initiatives like Drone Didi Yojana are empowering women further," she added.

On youth development, Murmu noted that Indian students had made significant advancements in space and technology. "In the last two years alone, two lakh permanent jobs have been created. The government has also approved a ₹2 lakh crore package for youth development, including initiatives like the National Internship Programme," she said. Education reforms include regional language instruction and mother-tongue examinations, alongside an increase in higher education institutions.

She also said that an Indian astronaut would soon travel to space aboard the Gaganyaan mission. "The country has also accelerated progress towards establishing its own space station. ISRO has achieved 100 successful satellite launches, further strengthening India's position in the global space race," she revealed.

In the field of sports, she said the government had established a National Sports University and expanded facilities for Paralympic athletes. Research initiatives have been given a ₹50,000 crore boost, and the India AI Mission has been launched to drive technological advancements.

Murmu also underlined the government’s commitment to uplifting tribal communities. "Several schemes have been launched to support indigenous communities, including the expansion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, benefiting lakhs of tribal children," she said.