Burqa-clad Delhi woman stages own house robbery, vanishes with sister's wedding jewellery

A startling crime unfolded in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area on Sunday when a 31-year-old woman, identified as Shweta, executed a robbery at her own mother's home. Disguised in a burqa to avoid recognition, Shweta managed to steal a significant amount of jewellery and cash, all meticulously planned to settle personal debts and out of jealousy towards her younger sister.

The police were alerted to the theft by Kamlesh, the mother, who reported that gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs, alongside Rs 25,000 in cash, had vanished from her Sevak Park residence between 2:00 pm and 2:30 pm on the day of the incident.

The investigation initially hit a dead end as there were no signs of forced entry; both the main door and the cupboard locks were intact. However, CCTV footage revealed a woman in a burqa entering the house under suspicious circumstances.

Technical analysis of the footage and further probing led to the arrest of Shweta, the elder daughter of Kamlesh. During interrogation, Shweta confessed to the crime, citing feelings of neglect and favoritism towards her younger sister as the motive. She also admitted to having debts that she intended to clear with the stolen valuables.

Some of the jewellery was actually hers, which she had previously entrusted to her mother for safekeeping, while the rest was intended for her sister's upcoming wedding.

Shweta detailed her premeditated scheme to the police, explaining how she moved out of her mother's home in January to set her plan in motion. She would visit her mother's house when her younger sister was at work, using these visits to lay the groundwork for the heist.

On the day of the robbery, she pretended to go out to buy vegetables, changed into the burqa in a public toilet, and then proceeded to her mother's house where she used the keys to access the valuables and escape undetected.

After the robbery, Shweta feigned concern and distress when informed about the incident by her mother. She believed her disguise would prevent any suspicion from falling on her. Despite her efforts to cover her tracks, the police have successfully recovered the stolen jewellery.

