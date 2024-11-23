Bypolls Election Results 2024: BJP's stunning comeback in UP, TMC holds West Bengal, AAP gains in Punjab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, winning six of the nine constituencies that went to bypolls. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) reinforced its dominance in West Bengal, while the Congress retained its grip in Karnataka. In Punjab, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained momentum by winning three of the four seats contested, while the Congress secured one. Rajasthan saw the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) winning the Chorasi seat and leading in another, while the BJP secured Salumbar and led in three constituencies. The Congress led in one seat.

In Bihar, the ruling NDA swept the bypolls, retaining Imamganj and wresting Tarari, Ramgarh, and Belaganj from the INDIA bloc. This marked a significant boost for the NDA ahead of next year's assembly elections.

The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya celebrated a victory as Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma, won the Gambegre seat.

Two Lok Sabha seats also witnessed bypolls. In Kerala's Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra scripted a historic win, while in Maharashtra's Nanded, the BJP candidate was ahead.

Uttar Pradesh: In bypolls for nine assembly seats, the BJP won in Ghaziabad and Khair and led in Kundarki, Phulpur, Katehari, and Majhawan. Its ally, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), led in Meerapur. The Samajwadi Party (SP) secured the Sishamau seat and was leading in Karhal. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the BJP’s performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the "double-engine government."

Punjab: The Congress secured the Barnala assembly seat, while the AAP won Chabbewal, Dera Baba Nanak, and Gidderbaha.

West Bengal: The TMC retained its stronghold, winning Naihati, Sitai, Haroa, and Madarihat while leading in Taldangra and Medinipur. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked voters, calling the victory a mandate for the party to work for the people.

Karnataka: The ruling Congress triumphed in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar credited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s leadership and the party’s "five guarantees" for the victory, terming it a precursor to the 2028 assembly elections.

Rajasthan: The BAP won the Chorasi seat and led in another, while the BJP won Salumbar and led in three seats. The Congress led in one.

Kerala: The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rahul Mamkootathil led by over 15,000 votes in Palakkad, while the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate U.R. Pradeep won the Chelakkara seat.

Madhya Pradesh: The Congress candidate led in Vijaypur by 4,747 votes, while the BJP candidate was ahead in Budhni by 5,362 votes.

Chhattisgarh: The BJP's Sunil Kumar Soni led by 20,629 votes over Congress candidate Akash Sharma in the Raipur City South constituency.

Gujarat: The Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput maintained a lead of 13,978 votes over BJP rival Swarupji Thakor.

Bihar: The NDA retained Imamganj and captured Tarari, Ramgarh, and Belaganj from the INDIA bloc, delivering a significant boost to the alliance.

Meghalaya: The NPP secured the Gambegre seat, with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s wife, Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma, emerging victorious.

In Uttarakhand, BJP candidate Neeraj Sharma led in the Yamkeshwar seat.

Bypolls were held in nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four each in Punjab and Bihar, three in Karnataka, two in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Meghalaya.