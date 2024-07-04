Cabinet Committees under Modi 3.0 announced: PM in 6, Amit Shah in all 8

Nearly a month into office, the Narendra Modi government has formed eight crucial Cabinet committees to address key policy issues across various sectors, including security, economy, and senior appointments.

The new committees are: Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is part of six committees, Home Minister Amit Shah is on all eight, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on six, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on seven.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs includes Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Sitharaman, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh.

The Cabinet Committee on Security remains unchanged with Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Sitharaman, and Jaishankar. The Appointments Committee, unchanged as well, includes Modi and Shah, responsible for key government appointments from the rank of joint secretary and above.

The Committee on Parliamentary Affairs features Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Sitharaman, Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil.