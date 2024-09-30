'Came from the back lanes of Kolkata...': Mithun Chakraborty gets emotional after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award, says 'can't cry, cannot even smile'

Actor Mithun Chakraborty is on the moon, as he should be. Immediately after being named the latest recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, known as the most prestigious one in the world of Indian cinema, the veteran actor and thespian broke down and said that he was dedicating it to his family and friends.

“I became speechless after receiving such a prestigious award… I don’t know how to express this. I can’t cry, I can’t smile either. I am dedicating this award to my family and fans across the world,” said Chakraborty. Mithun also reflected on his long journey, saying that he came from the 'narrow lanes of Kolkata' to reach this feat and he will never forget his roots.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated the actor, sharing his admiration for Chakraborty’s contributions to Indian cinema. “Delighted that Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema. He is a cultural icon, admired across generations for his versatile performances. Congratulations and best wishes to him,” Modi wrote on X.

The BJP’s state president, Sukanta Majumder, also lauded Chakraborty’s achievement, highlighting his remarkable career. “From the impactful Mrigayaa to the iconic Disco Dancer, your unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema has left an indelible mark,” Majumder wrote, while also expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for acknowledging the actor's brilliance.

In a rare moment of political unity, leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) also congratulated Chakraborty. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh took to X to offer his congratulations while reminding Mithun of his past political associations, saying, "Just a request, don’t forget Pranab Mukhopadhyay’s letter for your 'Padma Shri' and that Mamata Banerjee sent you to the Rajya Sabha.”

Chakraborty, who has won the National Film Award for Best Actor three times, boasts a career that spans hundreds of films in Hindi and Bengali. Known for his iconic performances in films like Mrigayaa, which won him his first National Award, and the cult classic *Disco Dancer*, Mithun has been a beloved figure in Indian cinema for decades, admired for his versatility and charisma.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honor in Indian cinema, established in 1969 in memory of the "father of Indian cinema," Dadasaheb Phalke. Conferred annually by the Government of India at the National Film Awards ceremony, it recognizes outstanding contributions to the growth and development of Indian cinema. Recipients of the award are celebrated for their lifetime achievements in film, and it remains one of the most prestigious accolades in the industry. Over the years, stalwarts of Indian cinema, from Devika Rani to Prithviraj Kapoor to Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have been recipients of this honour.