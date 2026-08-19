Can Delhi’s canals become power plants? What Master Plan 2047 says on solar, hydro energy generation

READ THIS: ACB arrests Satyendar Jain, 5 others in Jal Board scam: What is the case

Canals, drains to generate clean energy

The draft plan proposes assessing Delhi’s canals and drains for their potential to generate renewable energy.

“Delhi has a number of canals and drains that can be utilised for harnessing solar and hydro energy as per feasibility. The concerned agencies are to leverage this potential for generation of energy as per feasibility,” the draft MPD-2047, as accessed by PTI, stated.

The proposal could allow the city to generate clean power from spaces and infrastructure that already exist, while reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

DON'T MISS: Amrit Udyan opens for free: Keep in mind this one booking rule that will make your Rashtrapati Bhavan visit easier

Advertisement

Agriculture-cum-solar farms proposed

The master plan also proposes expanding the use of greenfield areas under an ‘agriculture-cum-solar farm scheme’. The idea is to combine agricultural activities with solar power generation, allowing land to serve multiple purposes.

The plan further recommends that bus depots and metro stations meet their electricity requirements through renewable energy sources.

Push for solar power in Delhi

The renewable-energy proposals come amid a broader push by the Delhi government to increase solar generation. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced a ‘green budget’ last year, promising a renewed focus on solar power generation in the capital. A separate budget allocation was also made to develop supporting infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Delhi bureaucrats could get bigger, newer homes as 3 ageing govt colonies face redevelopment

Advertisement

The MPD-2047 therefore places renewable energy within Delhi’s longer-term urban development strategy, with agencies expected to identify and utilise viable sites based on technical and economic feasibility.

If approved by the Centre, the plan could provide Delhi with a framework to expand clean-energy generation without relying solely on conventional large-scale solar projects, while integrating renewable power into the city’s transport and urban infrastructure.