Apple takes down AI ‘nudify’ app after explicit AI image of female politicians appeared in Meta ads

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Apple removes AI tool from App Store.

As per the report, both Apple and Meta took corrective action to remove the app from their platform. Apple removed the Kromix app from the App Store after Wired reported the concern, whereas Meta removed the advertising campaign from its platforms. The campaign is said to have about 32 separate ads, all targeted at male users. The individual app reportedly ran for about five and 46 hours.

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Apple, in a statement, said, “We have always strictly prohibited apps designed to generate, distribute, or consume pornography. […] ‘Nudification’ apps are against our App Review Guidelines, and we aggressively work to identify and remove apps—as well as the developer accounts behind them—that attempt to evade our processes and policies.”

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Kromix was not the only AI “nudify” app that Apple removed; recently, it removed another app called MaskAI that allowed users to upload images and face-swap people into sexual situations. In addition, Apple has recently removed multiple apps capable of generating or manipulating nonconsensual sexual imagery. However, all the removals were reported after WIRED contacted Apple for comment.

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Politicians and public figures are increasingly being targeted with deepfakes. In January, Grok was reportedly used to generate around 3 million such images of women and girls, which prompted investigations and regulatory scrutiny, while X said it would restrict Grok’s ability to edit images of real people into suggestive or sexually explicit depictions.