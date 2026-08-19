Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
artificial intelligence
Apple takes down AI ‘nudify’ app after explicit AI image of female politicians appeared in Meta ads

Apple takes down AI ‘nudify’ app after explicit AI image of female politicians appeared in Meta ads

Kromix was not the only AI “nudify” app that Apple removed; recently, it removed another app called MaskAI that allowed users to upload images and face-swap people into sexual situations.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 19, 2026 3:45 PM IST
Apple takes down AI ‘nudify’ app after explicit AI image of female politicians appeared in Meta adsOne of Meta's ads apparently showed a sexually explicit image of a female US politician.

Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, reportedly ran advertisements for an AI app that could generate sexually explicit deepfakes involving real people. According to a Wired report, one of the ads apparently showed a sexually explicit image of a female US politician. This raises serious concerns over Meta’s policies prohibiting sexual material, and yet the ad was visible across its platform.

Advertisement

The AI tool is called Kromix, which marketed itself as an AI image editor but promoted the ability to create explicit content. This has raised serious concerns over nonconsensual intimate imagery, involving sexually explicit AI-generated images or videos.

Must read: Meta faces major legal showdown over Facebook, Instagram child addiction claims; All details

Apple removes AI tool from App Store.

As per the report, both Apple and Meta took corrective action to remove the app from their platform. Apple removed the Kromix app from the App Store after Wired reported the concern, whereas Meta removed the advertising campaign from its platforms. The campaign is said to have about 32 separate ads, all targeted at male users. The individual app reportedly ran for about five and 46 hours.

Advertisement

Apple, in a statement, said, “We have always strictly prohibited apps designed to generate, distribute, or consume pornography. […] ‘Nudification’ apps are against our App Review Guidelines, and we aggressively work to identify and remove apps—as well as the developer accounts behind them—that attempt to evade our processes and policies.”

Must read: Meta is showing increased sensitivity towards child abuse content: Govt sources amid social media regulation row

Kromix was not the only AI “nudify” app that Apple removed; recently, it removed another app called MaskAI that allowed users to upload images and face-swap people into sexual situations. In addition, Apple has recently removed multiple apps capable of generating or manipulating nonconsensual sexual imagery. However, all the removals were reported after WIRED contacted Apple for comment.

Advertisement

Politicians and public figures are increasingly being targeted with deepfakes. In January, Grok was reportedly used to generate around 3 million such images of women and girls, which prompted investigations and regulatory scrutiny, while X said it would restrict Grok’s ability to edit images of real people into suggestive or sexually explicit depictions.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more