'Can we provide relief to people from this?': Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre, BJP for help over water crisis in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the centre and BJP to urge the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to help Delhi meet its water demand amid a severe water crisis in the national capital.

Kejriwal said that BJP should shun politics on the issue and help address the issue.

“In this scorching heat, the water demand has increased a lot. And the water that Delhi used to get from the neighbouring states has also been reduced. That means the demand has increased a lot and the supply has reduced. We all have to solve this together,” Kejriwal wrote in a post on X (formally Twitter).

“I see that BJP colleagues are protesting against us. This will not solve the problem. I request everyone with folded hands that instead of doing politics at this time, let us come together and provide relief to the people of Delhi. If the BJP talks to its governments in Haryana and UP and gets some water for Delhi for a month, then the people of Delhi will greatly appreciate this step of the BJP. Such scorching heat is not in anyone’s control. But if we all work together, can we provide relief to the people from this?” he added.

Meanwhile, residents in Delhi complained of acute water shortage, even as the government set up a “war room” and promised “Har Ghar Jal”.

Several areas in Delhi, including Chanakyapuri’s Sanjay Camp area and the Geeta colony area are among those facing acute water shortages.

Despite submitting applications to the government regarding water shortage, the residents complain that their pleas go unnoticed. Residents of Geeta Colony in East Delhi have expressed their dissatisfaction with the insufficient water supply provided by the government. They also complained about being forced to leave empty-handed after waiting long hours for water tankers.

“It has become a very big problem, only one tanker comes, and the colony is so big. We have written two applications to the government but who listens to the poor? We have to buy the water to drink it. One bottle costs us 20 rupees,” Rudal, a resident of the Geeta colony, told ANI.

Residents complained that officials come to observe their situation and take note of their complaints, but never return with a solution.

On May 28, BJP workers staged a protest outside Delhi water minister Atishi’s residence against the Kejriwal government over the water crisis.

Light rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for Delhi on May 31 which has been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few days. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 44 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity was recorded at 38 percent at 8.30 am. The department said the minimum was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius.

“Today, Heatwave/Severe heatwave intensity has slightly reduced over some parts of Northwest India as compared to yesterday. However, today, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed over many parts of Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jharkhand, East Madhya Pradesh; in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha,” IMD said in a post on X.