Delhi heatwave: Delhiites grapple with water shortage, huge crowd at DJB's emergency counter to book tankers

Amid a heatwave in Delhi, residents have been grappling with water shortages across various parts of the national capital, including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp area and East Delhi's Geeta Colony. Videos of Delhiites climbing rushing at the sight of the tanker to get water have also been doing the rounds on social media.

Related Articles

Another video showing people queued up outside the Delhi Jal Board (DJB)'s water emergency counter to book tankers has also spread like wildfire on social media. The widespread shortage of water in Delhi has impacted the citizens' life severely.

VIDEO | Delhi water crisis: People queued up at Delhi Jal Board’s water emergency counter to book tankers amid shortage of water earlier on Thursday.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/yALl4UOIoB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2024

People living in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area, Patel Nagar, North and South Delhi, including areas like Mehrauli and Chattarpur, are also faced with water shortage as mercury hurtled closer to 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Due to the water crisis, people are facing problems in many areas of Delhi. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers.



(Visuals from Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp area) pic.twitter.com/5HgqL7tj5O — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

A resident from the NDMC area told India Today that they have to miss their work because of getting water just in time. "It's surprising where the water goes, it gets used up all day. In the rush to get water, we are unable to go to work. Water is not provided properly," a resident told India Today.

A resident from Patel Nagar said that the tanker supply is erratic and that they can get a tanker only if they pay for it. "We get one (tanker) in a week and that too does not come 15 days pass. There is no water supply at all. If you pay, then the tanker comes," the resident claimed.

#WATCH | Delhi: Due to the water crisis, people are facing problems in many areas of Delhi. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers.



(Visuals from Geeta colony area) pic.twitter.com/p1abxPRJbs — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2024

"It is a very big problem, only one tanker comes and the colony is so big. We have written two applications to the government but who listens to the poor," a Geeta Colony resident said.

AAP government's action plan

Meanwhile, Delhi water minister Atishi said the AAP government has set up a war room in DJB for regular supply of water tankers, which will be headed by a senior IAS officer. She said that those who need a water tanker in their area can dial 1916.

She also mentioned that from June 5, one ADM level and SDM level officer will be stationed in all 11 water zones to make quick response teams to resolve any water shortage issues.

"Special teams of the electricity department of Delhi Jal Board are also being constituted to ensure that no borewell malfunctions. 200 enforcement teams being made to ensure that there is no wastage of water," Atishi further said.

Moreover, the AAP government has issued directions to crackdown on the wastage of water and illegal water connections. A fine of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on anyone found wasting water.

Fines will also be imposed on anyone washing cars with pipes or with overflowing water tanks. Illegal water connections at construction sites and commercial establishments, taken from water supply meant for domestic use, will be disconnected.

AAP blames Haryana govt, to write to Centre

She also explained the Wazirabad water treatment plant, Chandrawal treatment plant, and Okhla water treatment plant and the water comes in Yamuna from Haryana. She furthermore said that the normal water level is 674.5 feet and was adequate for water supply to the plants.

She claimed that the water level today is at 670.3 feet because Haryana has not released enough water. "If there will not be enough water, how the plants will be getting water? We have called an emergency meeting. The water scarcity has reached an emergency level. We will also be writing to the Centre and the Haryana government today," she said.