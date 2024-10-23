'Cannot allow differences': MEA says new chapter in India-China relations as Modi and Xi hold first bilateral meet in five years

In a significant diplomatic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in Russia, marking their first formal bilateral meeting at the delegation level in nearly five years. This meeting comes in the wake of recent agreements aimed at resolving the border disputes that have strained India-China relations, particularly in the context of the Doklam standoff and the Chinese incursions into Indian border areas in 2020.

The Doklam region has been a flashpoint between India and China since 2017, when a prolonged military standoff erupted over China's attempts to extend a road through the territory claimed by Bhutan. India, citing its security interests, intervened to prevent the road's construction, leading to a tense face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

Tensions escalated significantly in 2020 when Chinese troops made incursions into Indian territory in Ladakh, leading to a violent clash in the Galwan Valley that resulted in casualties on both sides. This incident marked a low point in bilateral relations and raised concerns about security and stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Two days ago, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the countries, after years of negotiations, have finally reached a settlement with the situation going back to pre-2020 levels.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri provided detailed insights into the meeting, highlighting its historical significance. “PM Modi met with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit. This was their first proper bilateral meeting at the delegation level in nearly five years, with the last one occurring during the BRICS Summit in Brasilia in 2019,” he stated. This context adds weight to their interaction, especially given the pressing issues at the India-China border.

The discussions took place shortly after the recent disengagement and patrolling agreement, which aimed to address various contentious issues along the India-China border, including Doklam and other sensitive areas. Misri noted that “the two leaders welcomed the agreement reached between the two sides through sustained dialogue over the last several weeks in both diplomatic and military channels.”

PM Modi too in his address right after the meeting underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the borders, emphasizing that differences regarding boundary-related matters should not disrupt the broader relationship between the two nations. “It is crucial that we do not allow differences on boundary-related matters to disturb peace and tranquillity on our borders,” he remarked.

In addition to addressing border tensions, the leaders also discussed the role of the special representatives on the India-China boundary question. Misri emphasized that these representatives have a critical role to play in the resolution of the boundary question and for maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas. This recognition signifies both nations’ commitment to continued dialogue and cooperation in resolving longstanding issues.

The meeting highlights a cautious optimism for the future of India-China relations, with both leaders expressing a willingness to enhance bilateral ties while managing their differences. Misri’s statement further illustrates the significance of this engagement, noting the constructive nature of the discussions and the shared desire for stability in the region.

As India and China navigate the complexities of their historical relationship, this meeting represents a hopeful step toward building trust and addressing long-standing issues. The focus on dialogue and cooperation comes at a crucial time, as both nations seek to solidify their positions in the ever-evolving geopolitical landscape.