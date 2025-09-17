Cannot explain how the accident happened, says husband of BMW crash accused

The Delhi Police on Wednesday recorded the statement of Parikshit Makkar, husband of accused Gaganpreet Kaur, in the BMW crash case near Dhaula Kuan. The accident on Sunday resulted in the death of senior Finance Ministry official Navjyot Singh and injuries to his wife, Sandeep Kaur.

Parikshit told investigators he could not explain how the accident happened. He said Gaganpreet informed him she was taking the injured to a hospital by taxi, while he followed in another cab. He also mentioned that Gaganpreet called her father, who later reached the hospital.

The case has drawn attention after police found the victims were taken to Nulife Hospital in north Delhi, about 19 km from the accident site. The hospital is reportedly owned by a relative of Gaganpreet. Police have seized hospital records to check for possible tampering of medical evidence.

Gaganpreet Kaur, who was driving the BMW, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She was sent to judicial custody after being discharged from hospital.

Navjyot Singh, a senior official in the Department of Economic Affairs, died when his motorcycle was hit by the BMW on Sunday afternoon. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, remains hospitalised with multiple fractures.

In her statement, Sandeep said she had repeatedly asked Gaganpreet and her husband to take them to the nearest hospital for urgent treatment, but they did not comply.

The Singhs were on their way to Hari Nagar via Dhaula Kuan when the accident happened. Navjyot Singh’s son said, “Instead of taking them to a nearby hospital, they were taken nearly 22 km from the accident site. My mother suffered a head injury, even though she was wearing a helmet, and a fractured femur.” He also alleged negligence by hospital authorities, claiming his mother waited in the lobby despite her condition, while the BMW driver's husband was admitted immediately.