'Can't become PM just because I won byelections': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after TMC pitches Mamata as INDIA bloc leader

After the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) sweep in the West Bengal assembly bypolls, INDIA bloc partners are sparring in the open over the leadership of the India-wide opposition. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday attacked TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee over the latter's pitch for Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the opposition alliance.

Chowdhury said that TMC used to be a national party but then it become a regional party and its stature decreased. He added that the party tried in every election other than Bengal but lost, while saying it is a different story altogether in Bengal.

"Be it Goa, Tripura or any other state - they tried every place but failed. Bengal is a different story - here they have their 'Raaj'. They have money, goons, everything, here," the senior Congress leader from West Bengal said.

He further said that byelections do not matter in Bengal as the result is known even before the voting begins.

"But, if someone thinks that I can become the PM of the country just because I have won some by-elections, it can be imagination only, people often see daydreams. By-elections don't matter in Bengal, even before polls everyone knew who was going to win."

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee requested the Congress to "set aside its ego" and recognise Mamata as the leader of the alliance due to her grassroots connect and proven ability to challenge the BJP.

To substantiate his pitch, Banerjee highlighted the Congress' recent electoral debacles, especially the drubbing the grand old party received in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

"The Congress and other opposition parties should admit their failures in the recent elections and prioritise unity over individual ambition. They must set aside their ago and accept Mamata Banerjee as the leader of the INDIA bloc."

The TMC won all the six seats -- Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra -- where the West Bengal assembly bypolls took place. By contrast, the BJP-led Mahayuti not only retained power in Maharashtra but secured 230 of the 288 seats in the state.

Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a crushing defeat in the Maharashtra assembly polls, managing to win only 46 seats. The Congress saw its worst ever performance in Maharashtra by winning only 16 of the 101 seats contested.