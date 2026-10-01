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Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together'

Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together'

Tata believed that early-stage businesses succeed because of the drive and creativity of their creators. Ideas can pivot and change, but true passion and original thinking cannot be manufactured.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 7:30 AM IST
Quote of the Day by Ratan Tata: 'If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together'Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group

"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together,” a powerful quote by Ratan Tata, reminds us of the importance of passion and value.

Building sustainable, long-term success requires the diverse strengths, trust, and support of a team.

Who was Ratan Tata 

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Ratan Tata (1937-2024) was an iconic Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and the former Chairman of the Tata Group. He was widely regarded as one of India's most respected business leaders, known for transforming a largely India-centric conglomerate into a global powerhouse while maintaining a steadfast commitment to ethical values.

Born into the prominent Tata family in Mumbai, he studied architecture at Cornell University before returning to India in 1962.

Under his stewardship, the group made high-profile international acquisitions, including Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel. Ratan Tata was the visionary behind projects like the Tata Nano, envisioned as the world's most affordable car for the Indian middle class.

He was awarded two of India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008). Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy of "business with a purpose".

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When was this quote said by Ratan Tata?

 Ratan Tata’s business philosophy—which prioritized sustainable team-building and ethical, long-term growth over quick profits—he frequently cited it or referenced its wisdom during his corporate life.

What does this quote mean? 

This quote highlights the fundamental difference between isolated speed and sustainable, long-term success. The first part, "if you want to walk fast, walk alone," suggests that an individual moving by themselves can make rapid decisions and progress quickly without the need to consult, compromise, or wait for others.

This approach is highly effective for short-term, urgent, or simple tasks. However, the second half, "but if you want to walk far, walk together," warns that individual energy eventually burns out.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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