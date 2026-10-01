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Commercial LPG price hike: Ahead of festive season, 19-kg cylinder rates rise by ₹62.50 in Delhi

Commercial LPG price hike: Ahead of festive season, 19-kg cylinder rates rise by ₹62.50 in Delhi

The increase adds to fuel costs for hotels, restaurants and caterers, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 1, 2026 7:31 AM IST
Commercial LPG price hike: Ahead of festive season, 19-kg cylinder rates rise by ₹62.50 in DelhiThere has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders used by households.
SUMMARY
  • The October revision follows a smaller ₹9.50 commercial LPG hike in September
  • Hotels, restaurants and caterers typically see cylinder demand rise during festivities
  • Higher cooking fuel costs may tighten margins for smaller food businesses

As the festive season begins, businesses that depend on commercial LPG are set to face higher cooking fuel costs after the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders was increased by ₹62.50. Following the latest revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up to ₹2,810.

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The increase has come at the start of October, a period when demand for commercial cylinders usually rises across hotels, restaurants, eateries and catering businesses during the festive season. There has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders used by households.

The latest hike has followed a ₹9.50 increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders in September. With these back-to-back increases, businesses using 19-kg cylinders will now have to bear higher fuel expenses.

Hotels, restaurants, small eateries and catering businesses use commercial LPG cylinders for their daily cooking requirements. The higher cylinder price could add to their overall operating costs, particularly during the festive season when businesses may see increased demand.

Small businesses operating on tighter margins could feel the impact of the higher LPG cost more directly. The rise in commercial LPG prices could also have a wider effect on the cost of food and beverages.

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Businesses facing higher cooking fuel expenses may choose to absorb the additional cost or pass some of it on to customers through higher prices. The extent of any impact on food prices, however, will depend on individual businesses and how they manage the additional expense.

With the October increase taking the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi to ₹2,810 after a similar rise in September, businesses that rely on commercial LPG are entering the festive season with higher fuel costs, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 1, 2026 7:31 AM IST
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