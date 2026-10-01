Commercial LPG price hike: Ahead of festive season, 19-kg cylinder rates rise by ₹62.50 in Delhi

The latest hike has followed a ₹9.50 increase in the price of commercial LPG cylinders in September. With these back-to-back increases, businesses using 19-kg cylinders will now have to bear higher fuel expenses.

Hotels, restaurants, small eateries and catering businesses use commercial LPG cylinders for their daily cooking requirements. The higher cylinder price could add to their overall operating costs, particularly during the festive season when businesses may see increased demand.

Small businesses operating on tighter margins could feel the impact of the higher LPG cost more directly. The rise in commercial LPG prices could also have a wider effect on the cost of food and beverages.

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Businesses facing higher cooking fuel expenses may choose to absorb the additional cost or pass some of it on to customers through higher prices. The extent of any impact on food prices, however, will depend on individual businesses and how they manage the additional expense.

With the October increase taking the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi to ₹2,810 after a similar rise in September, businesses that rely on commercial LPG are entering the festive season with higher fuel costs, while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.