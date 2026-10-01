Travelling on Central Railway in October? Stricter ticket checks begin today, here’s what passengers should know

Passengers travelling on shared tickets will also need to ensure that at least one person on the ticket carries valid ID proof. If the required ID cannot be produced during checking, all passengers travelling on that ticket can be treated as travelling without a valid ticket and may face action or a fine under railway regulations.

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The checking drive will cover trains and stations across the Central Railway zone. Officials will focus particularly on tickets booked at concessional fares, tickets used under fixed reservation quotas and tickets linked to different types of passes.

ID proof required on shared tickets

When a single ticket covers more than one passenger, at least one passenger must carry valid ID proof at the time of checking. This applies to tickets booked at both general and concessional fares.

If the required ID is not produced, every passenger travelling on the ticket will be considered to be travelling without a valid ticket. This can invite action or a fine as per railway regulations.

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Passengers using a fixed concession or reserved quota will also have to establish their eligibility through ID proof. Their claim to the concession or quota will not be accepted on the strength of the ticket alone.

E-Pass and PTO holders face additional checks

Railway staff and their families generally use two types of travel benefits, E-Pass and PTO.

The E-Pass is a digital facility that allows eligible passengers to travel free on trains, while PTO is a concession certificate that allows tickets to be purchased at a fare lower than the general passenger fare.

Central Railway has said that passengers travelling on an E-Pass or PTO must carry their original ID throughout the journey. They must also ensure before boarding that the E-Pass or PTO has been converted into an authority to travel.

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Failure to complete this conversion could leave passengers liable to the same penalties as those travelling without a valid ticket.

Unreserved tickets to be checked too

The intensified drive will also cover unreserved tickets. Central Railway will examine the genuineness of such tickets, and wherever staff have reason to doubt a ticket, they will use the TTE app to verify it on the spot.

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The exercise is aimed at preventing the misuse of reservation facilities, fraudulent use of concessions and passes, and revenue loss to the railways.

For commuters, the key requirement is to carry valid ID, understand what their ticket entitles them to and ensure that any pass or concession paperwork is properly completed before boarding. Ticket checks are expected to be more frequent and thorough across Central Railway routes throughout October.