Caught on camera: Karunanidhi’s granddaughter slaps SBI manager over lift row, booked

A heated argument over a malfunctioning elevator escalated into a physical altercation inside a bank premise in Chennai, as CCTV footage captured Kayalvizhi Alagiri, the granddaughter of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, mocking and slapping a State Bank of India (SBI) branch manager.

The incident occurred on July 20 at the SBI NRI branch located in the Adyar area. Kayalvizhi, who is the daughter of former Union Minister M K Alagiri, owns the commercial building housing the bank branch.

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According to officials, the conflict originated when the branch manager, Harshin Singh, reported a broken elevator to the building’s property maintenance staff. After the issue remained unaddressed, Singh directly escalated the grievance to Kayalvizhi.

Kayalvizhi visited the branch office to address the matter, where a verbal exchange quickly turned hostile. Security camera footage shows her standing in front of Singh's desk inside his office, mocking his posture and body language during the exchange. Moments later, as a man accompanying her attempted to hold her hand and pacify her, Kayalvizhi struck the branch manager across the face.

Following the assault, Singh alerted senior bank management and handed over the CCTV footage. Chief Manager of the SBI NRI branch, Namachivayam, subsequently lodged an official police complaint detailing that Kayalvizhi abused, threatened, and physically assaulted the manager.

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Based on the complaint and visual evidence, the Adyar police registered a case against Kayalvizhi Alagiri on charges of physical assault and criminal intimidation. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.