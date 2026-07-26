From 4 stoves To ₹75 crore empire: R Madhavan applauds Bihar mother-son duo’s Thekua success story

A simple homemade snack made with love has turned into a successful business story that has caught the attention of actor R Madhavan. The Dhurandhar star recently shared an inspiring post on his Instagram Stories about a mother-son duo from Bihar who transformed the traditional taste of thekua into a thriving ₹75 crore brand, according to a report by The Economic Times.

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The story of entrepreneur Veena Devi and her son Sameer was originally shared by tech investor Aditya Singh on Instagram. Their journey from a small home kitchen to building a successful food business has now earned appreciation from Madhavan.

From a Bihar kitchen to Bengaluru’s homes

Veena Devi, who worked as a teacher in Bihar for 15 years, moved to Bengaluru with her son Sameer. After spending most of her life as a professional, she did not want to remain idle and started preparing traditional snacks for people in her housing society.

Her homemade thekuas soon became popular, and that is when Sameer saw an opportunity.

Watch the viral post here:

Thekua, a traditional deep-fried sweet from Bihar, is known for its crispy texture, rich aroma of ghee and caramel-like sweetness. The snack holds a special place during festivals, especially Chhath Puja. However, Sameer believed there was a way to bring the authentic taste of homemade thekuas to a larger audience while making them healthier.

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The idea behind ‘clean’ traditional snacks

Sameer asked himself one question — "What if he could bring authentic North Indian snacks to the rest of the country but make them 'completely clean'."

This idea led to the creation of MomsMade, a brand that focuses on traditional snacks prepared with simple and natural ingredients.

Unlike many packaged snacks, Veena Devi’s thekuas contain no sugar, maida or palm oil. Instead, the brand uses pure gur or jaggery, desi ghee and whole wheat to maintain the traditional flavour.

From 4 stoves to a ₹75 crore business

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MomsMade started with just 4 stoves in a home kitchen. While Veena Devi prepared the thekuas, Sameer focused on building the brand and marketing it.

Over time, the small kitchen business grew into a successful venture. According to the Instagram post, the mother-son duo now receives more than 1,000 orders every day and earns ₹15 crore annually, with the brand valued at around ₹75 crore.

Each batch of thekuas is carefully checked to ensure the perfect crunch and natural brown colour, keeping the homemade touch that helped the brand win customers.

From a teacher making snacks at home to building a successful food brand, Veena Devi and Sameer’s journey shows how traditional recipes can find a place in modern markets when combined with innovation and a strong vision.