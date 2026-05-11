‘Cavalcades run into hundreds…’: Ex-army officer says MPs, MLAs should cut down first amid PM’s austerity plea

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity plea, a former army officer said our politicians should be disciplined and unnecessary costs should be cut. PM Modi called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases, foreign travel, and work from home.

Former major Manik M Jolly said that while he wholeheartedly agrees with the PM's austerity measures, he also suggested reducing the expenses on MPs and MLAs. “Sir, collectively we have close to 5,000 MLAs and MPs in India. Whenever they move, official vehicles aside, they are accompanied by hordes of followers and supporters. Never seen even an MLA with less than 5-8 vehicle convoys. And sometimes these cavalcades run into hundreds of vehicles. And political leaders, across parties, travel daily to multiple locations,” he said.

Advertisement

Jolly said collectively there are hundreds and thousands of vehicles that ply for “no apparent reason”. He said these politicians must cut down their illogical miles. Not only will it cut down energy consumption but also won’t push the common public to the side.

Totally in agreement with @PMOIndia on curtailing travel, fuel use etc. If it’s a global crisis, and beyond our control, self discipline will be the best foot forward.



However, I also have a suggestion for @narendramodi ji. 🙏



Sir, collectively we have close to 5000 MLAs and… — Maj Manik M Jolly,SM (@Manik_M_Jolly) May 10, 2026

WHAT PM MODI SAID

PM Modicalled for a series of austerity measures to shield people from the adverse impact of the conflict in West Asia. Addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP, he urged people to use fuel judiciously, postpone gold purchases and foreign travel, and adopt other steps to strengthen the economy.

Advertisement

Modi said foreign exchange had to be conserved amid the crisis in West Asia, which had significantly raised the prices of petrol and fertilisers.

To reduce pressure on foreign exchange, Modi asked people to cut petrol and diesel consumption, use metro rail services, opt for carpooling, increase the use of electric vehicles, use railway services for parcel movement, and return to work-from-home practices. "We have to save foreign exchange by any means," he said.

He noted that supply chain pressures increase difficulties despite government measures. Referring to practices adopted during the pandemic, Modi said, "We got into work-from-home, virtual meetings, video conferencing, and many other methods during Covid-19. We got habituated to them. The need of the hour is to resume those methods."