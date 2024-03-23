CBI may seek Arvind Kejriwal's custody after ED remand: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is reportedly planning to expedite action against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal soon after the Enforcement Directorate’s remand gets over on March 28 (next Thursday). The probe agency has been probing the predicate offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act in which it has arrested deputy CM Manish Sisodia and others, the Times of India reported.

The CBI had mentioned the possibility of "high-profile arrests" in the liquor policy case earlier. Kejriwal was previously questioned by the CBI for nine hours in connection with alleged corruption in the excise policy 2021-22.

On Friday, Kejriwal was sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28, a day after he was arrested from his official residence. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, after a three-hour-long hearing in Delhi court, decided to send Kejriwal to remand for 6 days. The ED had sought 10-day custody in the case.

Earlier during the hearing, the ED termed Kejriwal as the “kingpin” and “key conspirator” in alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, and pointed to his role as the AAP convener, which it defined as a “company”, to contend that he was liable for prosecution for money laundering.

In a 32-page remand application, ED accused Kejriwal of formulating the liquor policy to favour certain people and demand kickbacks from liquor businessmen, and said AAP benefited from the proceeds of the money laundering, which was utilised during election campaigns in Punjab and Goa.

Seeking the minister’s custody for 10 days, the agency told the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal is “vicariously liable” for the offences committed by the party.

The ED noted: “Taking advantage of the fact that he was also CM of Delhi, he used the said post to facilitate the offence of money laundering punishable u/s 4 of PMLA (prevention of money laundering act) by the ‘company’ i.e. AAP.”