CBI probe suggests Kolkata doctor was not gang-raped: Sources

The CBI's probe so far into the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College has indicated that she was not gang-raped, sources told India Today on Thursday. The investigation by the central agency, which took over the case on August 13, has found the involvement of one person, Sanjoy Roy.

Sources said the forensic report has also suggested that the doctor was raped and killed by Roy, a civic volunteer who was attached to the Kolkata Police. The DNA report has confirmed the involvement of one person amid allegations that the victim was gang-raped. The CBI has also gone through the CCTV footage that showed Roy entering the building where the doctor was found murdered.

However, the CBI is yet to conclude its investigation on the involvement of more people in the case. The agency is likely to send the forensic report to independent experts to get their final opinion.

Roy was arrested on August 10 by the Kolkata Police.

Earlier, a doctor claimed that the victim might have been gang-raped. He claimed that 151 gm of liquid was found in the vaginal swab test.

Dr Subarna Goswami told India Today that the nature of injuries inflicted on the trainee doctor cannot be the work of one person.

The parents of the victim, in a petition before the Calcutta High Court, alleged that a "significant amount of semen in her body" suggested gang rape.

However, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, citing the autopsy, said the 150 grams mentioned in the report referred to the weight of the inner and outer genitalia.

"RG Kar autopsy in the presence of a judicial magistrate and 3 doctors: Show no fracture to the pelvic girdle or other bones. 150 gm refers to weight of inner and outer genitalia and not to imaginary amount of fluid. Does not suggest multiple assailants," Moitra tweeted.

(With inputs from Munish Chandra Pandey)