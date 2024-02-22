scorecardresearch
CBI raids 30 premises of former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in corruption case

Malik had last year claimed that the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 could have been averted had the Centre not turned down a request for aircraft to move Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

The raids are in connection with alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for a hydel project.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided 30 places, including three premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in Delhi, Gurugram and Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat.

The raids are in connection with alleged corruption in the awarding of a contract for a hydel project.

Malik's associates are also being raided, reports said. Malik had last year claimed that the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019 could have been averted had the Centre not turned down a request for aircraft to move Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Malik was questioned by the CBI after the agency registered the cases in April 2022 regarding purported irregularities in two projects in Jammu and Kashmir when he was the Governor there. 
CBI had registered two separate cases on the allegations of malpractices in award of contract of J&K Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme to private company and release of Rs 60 crore (approximately) in the year 2017-18 and (II) award of the contract worth Rs 2,200 crore of civil works of Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project.

Published on: Feb 22, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
