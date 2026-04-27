CBSE class 12 result 2026 Out? Here’s how to check scores online via DigiLocker, SMS and online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 board exam results 2026 soon on its official portals.

This year, more than 18 lakh students appeared for the examinations, making the result one of the most awaited academic announcements for students, parents, and schools across the country.

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The CBSE Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 17, 2026, to April 10, 2026. The result is likely to be announced earlier compared to previous years, supported by the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system introduced last year, which has reportedly reduced the evaluation process timeline.

Results to be available on multiple platforms

Once released, students will be able to access their results through official websites such as cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in. To avoid last-minute delays due to heavy traffic, CBSE will also make results available on DigiLocker, the UMANG app, SMS services, IVRS, and the SMS Organizer app.

Students will need key credentials such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID to check their scores online. It is advised to keep these details ready in advance for smooth access once the result link is activated.

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What are the CBSE passing criteria?

As per CBSE rules, students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to be declared pass. In subjects that include both theory and practical components, students must clear both sections separately by securing at least 33% in each. This means passing cannot be achieved by compensating low theory marks with higher practical scores or vice versa.

Provisional marksheet for immediate use

After the result declaration, students will be able to download a provisional marksheet online. While this digital copy can be used for immediate purposes such as college admissions, the original marksheets and certificates will be issued later by respective schools.

Key statistics expected with results

Along with the Class 12 results, CBSE is also expected to release overall performance data, including pass percentage, gender-wise and region-wise results, and the total number of students who appeared and qualified. If shared, topper-related information may also be part of the announcement.

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Options for rechecking and verification

Students who are not satisfied with their marks or notice discrepancies will be able to apply for verification, rechecking, or re-evaluation as per CBSE’s established process. The board is expected to release detailed guidelines, including fees and deadlines, soon after the result declaration.

With the announcement expected in the coming days, students are advised to regularly check official CBSE websites and platforms for the latest updates, direct result links, and related notifications.