Suzlon Energy Q4 FY26 results: Profit slips 6% YoY to Rs 1,114 crore; revenue jumps 44%; check stock reaction

Suzlon Energy Ltd on Monday reported a 5.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the March 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26), even as revenue posted strong growth aided by higher deliveries.

The renewable energy solutions provider posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,114.35 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 1,182.22 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit surged 150.25 per cent from Rs 445.28 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

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Revenue from operations climbed 44.32 per cent YoY to Rs 5,520.65 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,825.19 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue rose 29.64 per cent from Rs 4,258.61 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

Suzlon highlighted that it achieved its highest-ever annual and quarterly India deliveries at 2,456 MW and 830 MW, respectively. The company said its orderbook stood at around 5.9 GW, with 66 per cent of orders coming from PSU and commercial & industrial (C&I) sectors.

The company also noted that its S144 wind turbine has emerged as the industry's dominant product with order intake of around 9 GW. Suzlon's net cash position stood at Rs 2,384 crore as of March 31, 2026.

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Girish Tanti, Vice-Chairman at Suzlon Group, said, "The world has entered the age of electricity where energy security is accelerating the shift towards renewables driven by domestic energy availability. At the same time, India is witnessing strong peak power demand growth, increasing the strategic importance of wind energy in enabling reliable FDRE solutions. In alignment with these structural shifts, we have significantly strengthened our financial position to prepare for the next phase of growth."

Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Our current orderbook provides strong revenue visibility with execution ramp up expected over the next few quarters."

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Suzlon Energy eventually settled 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 53.88 on Monday. Suzlon Energy is the parent entity of the Suzlon Group.