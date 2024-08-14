'CCTV footage of crime scene destroyed': Govt of India advisor makes huge coverup claim in Kolkata rape-murder case

Kanchan Gupta, senior advisor of the Union Ministry of Information, on Wednesday alleged that the CCTV footage in the horrendous Kolkata rape and murder case have been destroyed earlier. He also said that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government has tampered with the crime scene.

"First when CCTV footage was talked about, it was said that the footage is not available because every corner is wired and there are cameras are all over the place," Gupta told India Today TV.

Related Articles

He also said that the non-existence of CCTV cameras around the crime scene is baffling. He further claimed that the footage might have been there or has been destroyed.

"So one can't just get the reason why this particular zone was not covered by CCTV footage at least as per reports in the media or there may have been footage which still exists or it has been destroyed," he added.

Previously, Gupta shared the video of the tampered crime scene on X (formerly Twitter).

As ‘Fifth Columnists’ infiltrate the protest by doctors in West Bengal, the Mamata Regime of Fear destroys the very scene of the horrific crime. CCTV footage is alleged to have been destroyed earlier.

Calcutta newsrooms are abuzz with furtively shared information about the real… pic.twitter.com/WoA71tqCKg — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) August 14, 2024

Furthermore, he claimed that multiple people are involved in the case, citing the postmortem report in the case.

"But the facts of the case including facts of the postmortem report as have emerged in the public domain suggest that this could not have been a crime committed by one person and multiple people were involved or at least more than one person was involved," he said.

BT could not independently verify the claims made. Meanwhile, a team of senior Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers from Delhi reached Kolkata on Wednesday morning to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The CBI team will visit the state-run hospital's seminar hall where the body of the doctor was found. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

While transferring the case to the CBI, the High Court bench mentioned that there hasn't been any significant progress in the police investigation so far. The court also hinted at the likelihood of evidence related to the incident being tampered with or destroyed.